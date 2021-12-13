Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 890 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.