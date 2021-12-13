Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,454,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $116.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

