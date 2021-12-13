Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG opened at $71.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.