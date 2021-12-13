Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 397 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 14.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

