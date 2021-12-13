Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWK opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

