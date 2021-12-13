Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Terex by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $282,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Terex by 30.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

