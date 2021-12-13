Cerity Partners LLC Has $555,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

