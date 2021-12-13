JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.