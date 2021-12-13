Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.42. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $595.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $53.00.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

