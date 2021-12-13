Brokerages Set Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target at $7.25

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHTRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

