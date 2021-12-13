Critical Survey: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) vs. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 116.63%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 10.29% 2.98% 1.02% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -14.50% -15.98% -2.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $117.92 million 4.02 $6.03 million $0.28 34.43 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $226.97 million 1.36 -$105.26 million ($1.52) -3.14

Whitestone REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitestone REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

