Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

BATS:IAUF opened at $54.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

