Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,220 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,425,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $106.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

