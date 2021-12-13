Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Sells 2,423 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,423 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $12,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 202,205 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.