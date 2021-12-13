First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CFO Julie A. Courkamp Sells 686 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CFO Julie A. Courkamp sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $20,188.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $30.39 on Monday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $244.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 709,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 198,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYFW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.