First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CFO Julie A. Courkamp Sells 686 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CFO Julie A. Courkamp sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $20,188.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $30.39 on Monday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $244.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
MYFW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
