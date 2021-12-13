Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 399.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $27.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

