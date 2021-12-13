OLD National Bancorp IN Has $519,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

BDX opened at $244.97 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

