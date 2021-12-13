Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $303,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,322 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

