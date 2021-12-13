OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $159.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

