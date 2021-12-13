Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSUS opened at $65.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

