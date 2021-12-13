Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cerner by 8.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cerner by 18.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 16.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Cerner by 7.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Cerner stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

