Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 549,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 165,870 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 923,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

