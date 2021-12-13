Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 689.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 222,337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 114.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 244.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock valued at $214,220,703. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $180.42 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

