Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.0% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

