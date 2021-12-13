Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 213 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of ADM opened at $63.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

