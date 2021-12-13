Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

