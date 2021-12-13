OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,764,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after acquiring an additional 153,275 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $250.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average of $243.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.78 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

