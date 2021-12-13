Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Gentex were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

GNTX opened at $35.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

