OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

Shares of LH stock opened at $288.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.