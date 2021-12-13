OLD National Bancorp IN Has $852,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $152.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.