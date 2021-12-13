OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

