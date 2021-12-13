Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Avantor were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $39.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,128 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

