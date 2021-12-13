Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $210.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.92. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

