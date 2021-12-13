West Family Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,481 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

