West Family Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HUYA by 519.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in HUYA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HUYA by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 180.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 127.33 and a beta of 0.78. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

