Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Holdings Raised by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,139,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 723.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD opened at $3.56 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

