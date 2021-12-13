West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 5,994 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

