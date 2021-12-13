Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $38.48 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

