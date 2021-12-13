Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

