Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 77 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.30. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

