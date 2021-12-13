Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.