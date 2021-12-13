Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,639 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 62,977 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR opened at $97.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

