Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist upped their target price on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

