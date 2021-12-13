Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Announce $4.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.65. Cigna posted earnings of $3.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.35 to $20.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.06 to $22.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $214.94 on Friday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

