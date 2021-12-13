OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 29.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.