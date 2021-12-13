Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,337 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $133.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

