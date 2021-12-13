20,000 Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 158.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of GEO opened at $7.21 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $883.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.