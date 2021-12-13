CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Sells $46,425.00 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.54 and a beta of 1.50.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CryoLife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after buying an additional 171,125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CryoLife by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 129,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CryoLife by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 119,161 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CryoLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CryoLife by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,884,000 after buying an additional 72,359 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

