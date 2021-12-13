Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,177 shares of company stock worth $166,409,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $266.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.52 and its 200 day moving average is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

