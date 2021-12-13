Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 56,311 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

